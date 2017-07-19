Thunderstorm, rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls coupled with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir, while at isolated places of FATA, upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), South Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely in Balochistan at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Quetta, Naseerabad divisions, Islamabad, in Punjab at Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast at isolated places in FATA, in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, in South Punjab at Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and likely to continue during next few days. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 2 to 3 days, an official of met office told APP.—APP