Thunderstorm, rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA, Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country. Raifall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir during evening/night.

A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hazara divisions and Badin. However, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Lahore (City 51mm, AP 40mm, Punjab university 37mm), Gujranwala 41mm, Murree 21mm, Islamabad (ZP 18mm, Saidpur 17mm, Bokra 15mm, Golra 05mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18mm, Chaklala 15mm), Chakwal 17mm, Mangla 14mm, Gujrat 11mm, Layyah 10mm, Jhelum 09mm, Sialkot (AP 04mm, Cantt 02mm), Multan, Bahawalpur 02mm, Noorpurthal 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 24mm, Muzaffarabad 23mm, Garidupatta, Kotli 06mm, KP: Balakot 02mm, and Sindh: Badin 02mm.—APP