Thunderstorm, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected at isolated places in Khaber Paktunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while mainly hot weather to grip most plain areas of country.

Rainfall is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, while at a few places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bannu and Makran divisions however, very hot weather is likely to persist in upper Sindh and south/central Punjab.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper areas of the country, an official of Met office Rashid Bilal told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP