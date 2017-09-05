Thunderstorm, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabd, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A trough of westerly wave is persisting over upper parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi.—APP