Thunderstorm, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours while cold and dry weather to continue in other parts of the country.

Met office forecast dense foggy conditions over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. An official of Met office told APP that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Faisalabad and its surrounding areas have witnessed heavy fog here on Friday.

The fog coupled with clouds remained prevailing over the sky, which not only increased cold in the weather but also forced the transporters and motorists to move on the roads with head lights and fog lights on.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country whereas dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Weather remained very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan during this time span..—APP