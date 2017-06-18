Thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G. Khan, D.I.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time span while thunderstorm, light rain/drizzle expected at few places along Sindh and Makran coast. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at few places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Barkhan. Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Sialkot (AP) 19mm, Gujranwala 18mm, Chakwal 14mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 14mm, Chaklala 11mm), Islamabad (Zero Point 08mm, Bokra 03mm).—APP