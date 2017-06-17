Thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Punjab and Kashmir in next 24 hours whereas hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, an official of Met office told APP. A weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. However, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions and Kashmir. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Kotli 12mm, Rawalakot 03mm, Punjab: Murree 09mm, Gujrat 05mm, Sialkot (AP 05mm, City 04mm), Gujranwala 04mm and KP: Balakot 05mm.—APP