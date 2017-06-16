Thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Very hot weather conditions to grip upper Sindh, south Punjab and Sibbi division. A weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. However, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir. Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: T.T. Singh 16mm, Bahawalnagar 05mm.—APP