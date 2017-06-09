Thunderstorm, rain likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country during day time.

Rainfall is likely at Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, FATA and Kashmir during evening/night. A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Hazara, Sibbi, Kalat, Quetta divisions, FATA and Kashmir, however, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Balochistan: Sibbi 42mm, Khuzdar 25mm, Barkhan 01mm.—APP