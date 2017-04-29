Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm along with gusty winds is likely at scattered places in next 24 hours while chances of duststorm/gusty winds to blow in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions are also predicted.

However hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country during this time span.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly is likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight and may persist upper parts of the country during next 36 hours, an official of Met office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However light rain-thunderstorm along with gusty winds occurred at few places of D.G Khan, Multan, upper FATA, Malakand and Makran divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: D.G Khan 11mm, KP: Parachinar 07mm, Kalam 03mm, Balochistan: Lasbella 05mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sibbi 44øC, Dadu, Turbat, Moenjo Daro 43øC, Padidan, Khanpur, Jacobabad, R.Y.Khan, Sukkar, Larkana, Rohri 42øC, Hyderabad 40øC, Faisalabad, Multan, Lahore 38øC, Peshawar 35øC, Islamabad, Karachi 33øC, Muzaffarabad 31øC, Quetta, Chitral 30øC, Dir 28øC, Gilgit 26øC, Skardu 22øC and Murree 21øC. Pollen count was 433/m3 of air during this time.—APP