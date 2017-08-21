Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, federal Capital, FATA, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, FATA, lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weak seasonal low lies over Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during next few days, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The KP Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. However, Rain thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Swat, Shangla.—APP