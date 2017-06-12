Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Rainfall is forecast in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G Khan, Bannu, D.I.Khan,Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions,upper FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next two days, an official of Met office told APP.—APP