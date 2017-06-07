Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G khan. Sahiwal & Multan divisions during next 24 hours. Hot and dry weather elsewhere in the country.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official of Met office Muhammad Farooq told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Hazara, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Balochistan: Khuzdar 05mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 04mm, Garidupatta 02mm, KP: Balakot 04mm and Kakul 01.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Noorpurthal, Bhakkar 52øC, D.I khan, Sibbi 51øC, Sargodha, Risalpur 50øC, Mianwali and D.G khan 49øC, Peshawar 48øC, Faisalabad 47øC, Multan, Lahore 46øC, Islamabad 45øC, Muzaffarabad 42øC, Hyderabad 41øC, Dir, Quetta, Chitral 39øC, Karachi, Gilgit 37øC, Murree 34øC and Skardu 32øC.—APP