Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely at a few places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, an official of Met office Muhammad Ayaz told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.—APP