Thunderstorm, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Sukkar, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, D G Khan, D I Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect during next few days, an official of met office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Lahore divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Kalam 05mm, Parachinar 04mm, Chitral, Dir, Drosh 02mm. Kashmir: Kotli 03mm, Rawalakot 02mm, Garidupatta 01mm Punjab: Okara 03mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Dadu, R Y Khan, Jacobabad, Sibbi 47øC, Bahawalnagar 46øC, Sukkur, Noorpurthal, Larkana, Turbat, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Moenjodaro 45øC, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad 44øC, Multan 42øC, Faisalabad 41øC, Lahore 40øC, Islamabad, Karachi 38øC, Peshawar 36øC, Quetta 35øC, Muzaffarabad 34øC, Gilgit 33øC, Skardu, Dir 28øC Murree 25øC and Chitral 22øC.

Pollen count remained 268/m3 of air during last 24 hours. The Multan Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-storm, thunderstorm and light rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.—APP