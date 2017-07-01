Thundershowers, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted more rain in Mirpurkhas, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir during next 24 hours. The Spokesperson of PMD said, “Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.However, rain- thundershowers with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir during next 24 hours.”

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating in north-eastern parts of the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours.

He said that rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Kalat divisions and Lasbella.

The rainfall recorded during last 24 hours in various parts of the country:-Sindh, North Karachi 62mm, Saddar 59mm, Faisal base 56mm, Nazimabad 51mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 49mm, Thatta 40mm, Hyderabad 12mm, Mirpurkhas 8mm, Punjab: Murree 58mm, Sialkot 34mm, Gujrat 9mm, Gujranwala 7mm, Lahore 5mm. Balochistan: Lasbella 13mm, Khuzdar 2mm. Kashmir: Rawalakot 9mm, Garidupatta 6mm, Muzaffarabad 5mm.

Khyber Pakhtuoonkhwa: Malamjabba 8mm, Balakot 5mm, Kalam 3mm, Gupis 2mm, Astore, Bagrote 1mm. Highest maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours were, Turbat, Lasbela 43øC, Nokkundi and Dalbandin 42øC.—APP