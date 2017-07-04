Thundershowers, rain with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Hot and very humid weather is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar during the next 24 hours. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The KP Provincial Met Office Monday forecast cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi districts and FATA (Kurram, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai.—APP