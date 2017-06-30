Thundershowers, gusty winds likely

Islamabad

More rain-thundershowers with strong gusty winds are expected at scattered places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi divisions and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Rain-thundershowers with strong gusty winds are also expected at isolated places of FATA, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast heavy rains for Bahawalpur region and adjoining area during next 48 hours. In its forecast, it said that the region might receive heavy rains which could cause flashflood. It urged the departments pertaining to disaster management to make arrangements to deal with any emergency like situation. On Thursday, clouds continued hovering over the region and the pleasant breeze continued blowing.—APP