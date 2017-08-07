Thrilling performance given at Instrumental Music Night

City Reporter

The diversity of Pakistani tunes and rhythm assembled the cultural identity of the country at the Instrumental Music Night on the second day of the National Music Festival being organised by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

All the leading and representative instrumentalists from across the country enthralled the jam-packed house Saturday night. Played by the finest Pakistani violinist Raees Ahmed, the old Urdu melodies on violin were the main attraction of the show. Sitar has always been the elite music instrument in the music history of the subcontinent for centuries. Sajis Hissain from Karachi showed his skills justifiably being invited to Islamabad, the federal capital on the other edge of the country. The tunes on sitar directly penetrate into the souls of the listeners. Ejaz Sarhadi opened the show with ever living music compositions of Pashtuns from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khameesoo Khan, the instrumentalist, and alghoza, the music instrument, has been one soul altogether.