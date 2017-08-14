Three youth martyred, many injured in Held Kashmir

Srinagar

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth identified as Umar Majid Sheikh, Adil Malik and Irfan Sheikh were martyred by troops during a siege and search operation in Awneera area of the district. The troops blasted a mosque and four residential houses during the violent military operation that began yesterday.

The killings led to forceful protests in the area. Many civilians were injured when troops resorted to pellet firing on the protesters. Twelve youth who had sustained injuries were admitted to Zainapora hospital, while two persons with bullet injuries were shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. The locals said that the troops ransacked their houses in Awneera, Zainapora and adjacent areas.

Earlier, two Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured in an attack on the forces’ personnel, who were part of the operation in Awneera area of Shopian district. Three troops were also injured when a patrol party came under attack in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today.

All trains run between Badgam and Srinagar and Islamabad and Banihal remained suspended for the second day, today.

Meanwhile, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement in Srinagar said that any attempt aimed at undermining the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir or changing its demographic character would be opposed, tooth and nail. The leadership said that people of Kashmir had been sacrificing their lives for their just cause that was acknowledged by the world community but India was using all means to crush the people’s liberation movement.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were making hectic efforts to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by challenging the Article 35A in the Indian Supreme Court.

On the other hand, a civilian, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was injured in an explosion in Dalgate area of Srinagar, yesterday, succumbed at Soura hospital in Srinagar, today.—KMS