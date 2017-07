Astore

Three youth drowned while taking bath in Lake here on Thursday. The bodies were pulled out and handed over to heirs. Police said that three youngsters were enjoying taking bath in Draila Lake in district Astore of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), went into deep water and drowned. The local people on self-help basis pulled out the bodies from the lake and shifted them to hospital where they were handed over to heirs.—INP