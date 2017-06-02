Three workers sustain injuries as fire breaks out in cardboard factory

Staff Reporter

At least three workers were injured in an attempt to escape a fire erupted that erupted in a cardboard factory in Azizabad’s Bhangoria Goth early morning on Thursday.

As the fire broke out, four to five workers present in the factory jumped out of a third floor window in an effort to save their lives, fire department officials said.

Three workers sustained injuries due to the fall while the source of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to fire department officials, there was no fire-fighting system or emergency exit in the building.

Fire department officials added that the fire was later has come under control.