Three uplift schemes approved

City Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 29,156.819 million.

The schemes were approved in 69th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17, presided over by the Punjab chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The approved schemes included: Completion of the DHQ building for conversion into kidney centre Multan (MIKD) (Revised) with the cost of Rs 1,477.319 million, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) with the cost of Rs 27,212.00 million and construction of sewerage / drainage-PCC soling in UCs Tehsil Nowshera Virkan.