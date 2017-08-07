Three TT Swat terrorists nabbed

In a major breakthrough in ongoing targeted operation in Karachi, the law enforcement personnel have detained three alleged terrorists involved in attacks on policemen in Karachi early Sunday morning. According to sources, the suspects identified as Liaquat, Irfanullah and Nasir were arrested through mobile phone tracing.

They were allegedly involved in attack on a traffic police official on Abul Hassan Isphani road, three policemen in Awami Colony and attack on a child. Police say the three belong to TTP Swat and the security forces are conducting raids in different areas to nab other members of the group.—INP

