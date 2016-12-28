Three terrorists of banned outfit apprehended

City Reporter

Police on Wednesday arrested three suspected terrorists of a banned organization during an operation in Site area of the metropolis.

According to police sources, police carried out an intelligence-based operation in Site area’s Pathan Colony and detained three terrorists of a banned outfit.

The law enforcers have also confiscated weapons and explosive material from the possession of arrested terrorists. The arrested terrorists belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Khalid Khurasani group. The 10-member group was planning to carry out terrorist activity in the city.

The seized weapons include hand grenade, explosive material, and weapons. The law enforcers have also nabbed 15 suspects during the operation.