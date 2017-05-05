Three terrorists convicted by military courts hanged

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Three more “hardcore terrorists” sentenced by military courts were executed on Thursday, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR statement added that the convicted terrorists were involved in heinous offenses relating to terrorism, including attacks on army and other law enforcement personnel.

All the three convicts were active member of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and were awarded the death sentence by military courts.

Details of hanged convicts released by ISPR:

Hussan Dar: He was said to be involved in abetting the killing of a civilian and attacking LEAs which resulted in deaths of several police constables. He was reportedly possessing explosives at the time of his arrest. The convict admitted his offences before a magistrate and the trial court.

Umer Zada: The convict was an active member of TTP and was involved in attacking the armed forces. He was held responsible for killing and injuring several soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives when he was caught. The convict admitted his crimes before a magistrate and the trial court.

Hazrat Ali: He was said to be involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices and killings of civilians. He was also involved in targeting the armed forces. The convict also admitted his crimes before a magistrate and the trial court.

Military courts were disbanded on January 7, 2017, after a sunset clause included in the legal provisions under which the tribunals were established, expired.

However, on March 31 President Mamnoon Hussain gave his formal assent to the Pakistan Army Act 2017 and the 23rd Constitutional Amendment Bill – the two pieces of legislation aimed at granting legal cover to military courts – after they were cleared by the parliament and senate.

The courts were subsequently revived and given legal cover from the day of their disbandment.