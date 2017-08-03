Three sons of kiln worker die as roof collapses after rain

Staff Reporter

Three sons of a kiln laborer died here on Wednesday when roof of his house collapsed after rain here in Tarnol area, police said.

According to details, a laborer Muhammad Mumtaz was residing within the premises of kiln along with his family. During wee hours, the roof of his residence collapsed after rain which resulted the death of his three sons.

The deceased children have been identified as ten years old Sarwar, Abdullah (4) and Usman (7).

Meanwhile, 27-year old Muhammad Sajjad s/o Sadiq Hussain resident of Multan reportedly died after falling from last storey of Khuadad Heights in area of Golra police station. His foot reportedly slipped which resulted in his death.

However, investigation into matter was underway, the police added.