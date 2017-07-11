Three more soldiers martyred in Kurram Agency

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

With in twenty four hours the terrorists in three blasts hit the security forces in the restive Kurram agency leaving as many as three soldiers martyred and five others seriously wounded. The sabotage act was carried out at the time when Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) was paying visit to the Kurram agency. Hardly a day earlier unknown miscreants targeted the security forces in two different places in Safi sub-division of the Mohmand agency with the Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) leaving at least five men in uniform martyred and injuries to many others. “As many as three personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) have embraced martyrdom and five others were injured in three back to back Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts here in Kurram Agency”. The officials of the political administration of the Kurram agency said. According to the administration, the blasts occurred near Sharko Laka Teega check-post located on the border of Kurram Agency leaving three FC cops martyred on the spot as five others The injured officials have been rushed to nearby FC camp for medical assistance while security forces cordoned off the area following the blasts and also kicked off search and net operation though no arrests were made till the filing of this report. Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has strongly condemned the blasts in the Kurram agency that led to the Shahadat of soldiers. Lauding the sacrifices of the security forces in defending the mother land and expressed sympathized with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured men in uniform.