Three siblings killed in road accident

Muzaffargarh

Two minors and their four year old sister were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was ran over by a trailer at Khanpur Bagga Sher, on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road Friday.

According to details, Husnain along with his younger brothers Saqlain (5), and Salman (3) and a sister Sumaira (4) was going to their aunt’s home on a motorcycle when a trailer coming from behind hit and crushed them.

As a result, all the three siblings died on the spot while their elder brother Husnain sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh for postmortem.

Police have arrested the trailer driver and started investigation. A suspected outlaw bearing a head money of Rs 500,000 has been shot dead in a police encounter in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that the slain suspect Naveed Panhwar sustained fatal gunshots during an exchange of fire with the police near Juriyal Shah graveyard in Affandi Town area.—APP