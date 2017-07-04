Three ships accommodated berths at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships namely M.V BBC Ursa, M.T Cypress Goloxy and M.T Sea Fortune carrying general cargo, plam oil and chamicals at Multi Purpose Terminal Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively arrived on Sunday,

Meanwhile two more ships C.V MSC Victoic and M.T Chem Tiger with Containers and palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 house.

Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at 56% on Sunday where a total of nine ships namely, MSC Federica, CMA CGM Rassni, BBC Ursa, Friendly Seas, Sea Fortune, Whtle Purl, Star Tradr, Cypress Galaxy and Shalamar ware occupiod at PQA berth to load/offload containers general cargo, coal, LPG soya bean seeds palm oil and furnace oil respecliely during last 24 house.

Cargo handing registered on upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 143,825 tonnes, comprising 117,453 tonnes import cargo and 26,372 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,172 containers TEUs( 1,784 imports TEUs & 1,385 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.—APP