Three Saudi nationals drown

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three Saudi nationals drowned at a beach in Karachi on Saturday evening. Police said one of them was the son of a Saudi consulate official and other two employees at the consulate.

They were identified as Fahad, Alaa and Abdullah. Police said the three men were picnicking at the beach. They added that efforts were under way to fish out their bodies.

In May this year, following an increase in drowning cases at Karachi’s beaches, the provincial government had imposed a ban on swimming in the sea for six months. The government had notified that under Section 144 of the CrPC, a ban has been imposed on wading through, swimming and diving in the sea at the beaches of metropolis for the next six months.