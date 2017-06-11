Three robbers killed, 30 suspects arrested

Staff Reporter

The law enforcement agencies on Saturday claimed to have killed three robbers in an encounter and arrested as many as 30 other criminals including two foreigners in targeted operations carried out in different parts of Karachi.

According to police sources, three robbers were snatching cash and valuables from passersby in Shah Latif Town area.

They opened fire when they saw the police. In the resulting exchange of fire three robbers were killed. The slain robbers were wanted to police in a number of cases related to street crime, said the local police.

Meanwhile, police carried out combing operation in Shah Faisal area and rounded up 22 suspects including seven absconders. They also claimed to have recovered illicit arms from their possession.

Liaquatabad and Orangi police arrested four accused persons and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.