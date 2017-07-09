Three professors killed in road accident

Rawalpindi

Three professors of Emerson College, Multan going to attend a conference being held in Islamabad on Saturday were killed when their car hit a drain wall in beat 5 Chakri M-2 North Motorway Zone.

According to Motorway police spokesman, Dr Mahmood Ali the professors were identified as Rana Dilshad 48, Zafar Iqbal 50, Rai Zulfiqar 45 while professor Ramzan Sheikh 47 recieved minor injuries and was shifted to PIMS hospital Islamabad.

Rescue 1122 and locals conducted rescue operation and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital, police added.—APP