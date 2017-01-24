Three of family burnt alive

Sialkot

Three persons of a family were burnt alive when fire erupted in their house at village Koobey Chak near here on Tuesday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, A woman Saleema Bibi and her two infant sons Safiyan (two years old) and Ans Zeeshan (three months old) were present in their room when fire erupted suddenly and they all were burnt alive. Rescue 1122 shifted bodies to the hospital.

However, Police said that the grieved family claimed that fire erupted in the room due to short circut of electricity. Police were investigating.—APP