Three-month imprisonment for eating, smoking at public places during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Wednesday has unanimously adopted Ehtram-e-Ramazan (Amendment) Bill, 2017 under which monetary penalty has been hiked from Rs500 to Rs25000 for hotel owners who would violate Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, 1981.

Under the amended bill, offenders who will eat openly at public places during Ramazan hours would pay fine of Rs500 along with three-month in prison. Likewise, media outlets or cinema houses will pay a minimum fine of Rs500,000 upon violation of law.

It is pertinent here to mention that Senator Tanveer Khan had introduced amended bill during senate sitting back on Jan-16 this year. The bill was forwarded for further consideration to standing Committee on Religious Affairs.