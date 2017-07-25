Three magic words

If we think about our daily routine, talking or communicating with other people is a major component of our activities during the day. We all have different styles of interacting and communicating with people. There are three major words which have and can save a lot of people. These words are called magic words. These words bring about peaceful co-existence between people. It shows politeness, humility and good manners. Without beating about the bush, let’s know the magic of these words.

The first magic word is ‘Sorry’ and is the mother of them all, a magic word which can be used in all situations. It has the power to melt the heart of an aggressive opponent. Husband and wife whenever quarrel, don’t let the day end without saying sorry and making your peace with each other. It is a magic word that works and we should cultivate the habit of saying sorry. With its magic it ends quarrel and helps settle disputes.

The second magic word is ‘Thank You.’ There is no single day of our life which we spend without taking help from others. So be free and generous in saying thank you. Express your gratitude as it doesn’t take away your credit but it will definitely make other person happy. Always use this word to show that you are appreciative. Do not ignore gratitude and don’t forget to thank.

The third word is ‘Please’, a magic word to use when in need of something from someone. The word please reminds us that we should be polite, respectful and patient toward others. Life would have been a bit easier if everyone was to learn how to use this word. The rate of rejection would be reduced if this word is used in quest cases.

AMNA RAZA

Islamabad

Related