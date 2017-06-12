Three Lyari gang war criminals arrested

Three criminals were arrested by the law-enforcement agencies during a raid in Salar Goth, Malir Saturday night, sources said. The arrested persons belonged to the Lyari gang war and were hiding in their den in the area, according to sources. They have been identified as Shehzad, Siraj and Arsalan, who were moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation after their arrest.The accused were wanted for their involvement in the attack on police, murders, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

According to the police, the accomplices of the accused have been killed in encounters with police and Rangers. After the raid, women of the arrested persons’ families took to the streets in Malir City to protest.—INP

