Three law directorates formed in LDA

Staff Reporter

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman after restructuring LDA Law Directorate formed three directorates keeping in view the importance of work.

According to a press release issued here, the Directorate of Law I would pursue the under hearing cases in the Supreme Court and High Court, Directorate of Law II would pursue cases in civil courts and Directorate of Law III will pursue cases in appellate courts and others. The directorates will work under the supervision of the additional director general (Urban Plans).