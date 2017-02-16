Three killed as container topples

CM directs IGP to arrest driver

Staff Reporter

Three people lost their lives in Karachi on Thursday as a container truck toppled over at the KPT Interchange as it moved from Qayyumabad to Korangi Crossing.

According to the police, one woman and two men were killed in the accident, while two children were also injured.

The driver fled the scene, but DIG traffic Asif Ijaz Sheikh said that orders for his arrest have been issued.

The DIG further explained that the cause of the accident has yet to be determined as one of the tyres of the truck had also burst. He added that eyewitnesses maintain that the truck was speeding “but the real cause of the accident is yet to be determined.”

The DIG said that the truck was a 20-foot, 10-wheeler vehicle that does not fall in the heavy vehicle, category and thus is not banned from traversing this road.

“But we will send an application to the relevant authorities to add them to the list of heavy traffic as well,” he added.

The road, which was blocked while the container was being moved, has been opened to traffic.

According to the city’s traffic regulation, container-carrying trucks can only move through the city after 10pm, but this regulation is regularly flouted.

Meanwhile Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, to arrest the driver of a trawler which turned turtle.