Three killed, 25 injured in Bajaur blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A road side explosion in Bajuar agency Friday morning left at least 3 people dead and over two dozen others seriously wounded. The death toll is feared to go up as the condition of many injured have been described as critical. Reports reaching here and as conformed by the political administration say the explosive device was planted at road side while some sources said the bomb was planted in a truck by the unknown terrorists that exploded with big band leaving at least three people dead. Besides, twenty five people also sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital Khar. The medics have described the condition of seven injured as precarious .The casualties are all said to be locals of the area. Bodies of the deceased were sent to their native towns. The wounded persons are being treated at Bajaur hospital whereas critically injured were transported to Peshawar through helicopter under special arrangements. The security forces that immediately cordoned off the site of the incident, are reported to have kicked off search and net operation in the region to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the filthy act. The Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Barrister Masood Kausar has strongly condemned blast and expressed his deep sense of shock over this gruesome act of terrorism which claimed many innocent lives and injuries to dozens others. In a statement the Governor said that the terrorist were bent upon to intimidate the people of Bajaur Agency fort their struggle against terrorism and restoration of peace in the Agency. The people of Bajaur Agency, he added had exercised immense courage and valor to root the terrorist element out of the Agency and were ready to offer more sacrifices for the maintenance of peace in the Agency.

