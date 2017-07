Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Three more injured of deadly dispute, took place beside Pir Dost Muhammad Shah area between two rival groups of Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi, succumbed to their injuries in different hospitals and death toll reached at 15, in the limits of Faizo Police Station, around 50 kilometers away from, here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Home Minister Sindh Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of deadly dispute of Khanpur firing.