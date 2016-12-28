Three injured of cylinder explosion die in hospital

Observer Report

Three of the victims of gas cylinder blast in Mustafa Town, Wahdat Road succumbed to their injuries in Jinnah hospital here Wednesday. The dead were identified as Zaman, Mazhar Abbas and Saleem.

According to Jinnah hospital sources, 15 victims of cylinder blast were brought to the burn unit of the hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries while the condition of four others was critical.

The injured were being provided medical treatment in the hospital, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a gas cylinder had exploded in the kitchen of a shop in Mustafa Town, Wahdat Road, here on Tuesday evening, causing injuries to more than twenty people. The injured were shifted to hospital where three of them died.