Observer Report

At least three people were injured in a hand grenade attack by unknown miscreants here on Saturday.

Police said that two unidentified motorcyclists hurled hand grenade at people present in Sango Lane Chowk of Lyari in Karachi.

The grenade exploded with big bang leaving three people present near the scene critically injured.

The culprits fled from the scene after the attack and the injured were moved to hospital for treatment.