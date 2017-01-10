Three Indian paramilitary personnel killed in Jammu

Global silence over state terrorism in IOK shocking: Gilani

Khanyar, Ihk

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has urged the world community for breaking its unholy silence over the state terrorism unleashed by India in the Kashmir Valley.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the insensitivity and unconcern shown by the global community was the main reason behind the unabated bloodshed in the territory. He said that the world forums by their indifferences were legitimising and legalising the brutalities being perpetrated by India in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years.

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Khanyar in Srinagar said that the agents of Hindu extremist organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were making every effort to undermine Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom. He was referring to a so-called conference on Kashmir, organized by Muslim Rashtriya Manch in New Delhi. Muslim Rashtriya Manch is the sister organisation of RSS.

Three Indian paramilitary forces’ personnel were killed in an attack in Batal area of Akhnoor in Jammu region, today. The Indian media reported that the personnel of General Reserve Engineer Force were killed after armed men opened fire on them at the platoon camp in the area, early morning.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, while addressing a meeting held in Srinagar to recall the sacrifices of martyr Sajjad Kenoo said that he was one of the faces of Kashmir’s resistance movement who stood upright for the cause till his last breath. Leaders and activists of Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Peoples League, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat and Mahaz-e-Azadi organised Fateha at the grave of Sajjad Ahmad Kenoo at Reshi Bazaar in Islamabad town. He was killed by the Special Task Force personnel in Srinagar on January 08, 1996.

In Baramulla, the authorities have booked a 29-year-old disabled man, Tanveer, under the draconian Public Safety Act despite being granted bail by the High Court of the territory in all cases falsely registered against him. Besides suffering from multiple ailments, Tanveer’s left leg has been amputated and he walks with the help of crutches.—KMS