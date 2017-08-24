Three human smugglers arrested

Faisalabad

FIA teams arrested three human smugglers on the charge extortion of money from citizens.

According to FIA officials, accused Ghulam Raza, resident of chak 219-JB, extorted Rs 930,000 from a citizen, Muhammad Usman, on the pretext of sending him to England. But he neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

Similarly, a citizen Sarfraz Ahmad filed a complaint against accused Sahil Mughal, resident of Sargodha Road, that Rs 1.35 million was taken from him for sending him to Dubai. Also accused Imran Qadir was also wanted by FIA police in a number of human smuggling cases.

FIA teams headed by Inspector Ghulam Abbas conducted raids and succeeded in arresting all the three accused Ghulam Raza, Sahil Mughal and Imran Qadir and further investigation against them was under progress.—APP