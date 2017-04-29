Three held for making foreigners’ NICs

Quetta

Federal Investigation Agency personnel held an agent among three involved in making NIC cards for foreigners in Kuchlak and Quetta on Friday.

According to FIA spokesman, following a tip off, FIA crime circle team led by Deputy Director Rizwan Saleem raided a house near Kuchlak and apprehended an agent along with old NICs, documents and fake stamps.

FIA spokesman said the arrested agent confessed that he was involved in making NICs for foreigners.

Later, FIA team also arrested two people including a personnel of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) after revelation of the agent who were also involved in such activities with him, FIA spokesman added.—APP