Gujranwala

Three children received burn injuries when a fire broke out in a hut of a gypsy family near Chanda Qila here on Monday.

According to details, the fire erupted when the people in the hut poured petrol on the fire, which they had alighted to warm themselves from the frosty weather. Three children Saima, Nadir and Zeeshan got serious burn injuries.

The age of the victims is said to be between two to eight years. The burn victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.—INP