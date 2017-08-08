Three found dead in a house

Three persons including two women and a man were found dead in a house in Sangjani area of federal capital in the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the victims were living in a rented house and were from Buner area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said that the owner of the house informed police about the bodies. Acting upon the information, police rushed to spot and recovered the bodies from the house.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico legal formalities. Reports said, the three had come from Karachi and settled in Sangjani for their personal safety as they were under threat from their opponents.—INP

