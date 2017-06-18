Three of family killed over old enmity

Youth’s ear chopped off after jirga’s decision

Chakwal/Shangla/Ghotki

Armed men gunned down three members of a family over old enmity and fled the scene here on Saturday.

Police said that the incident took place in Jasial area of Chakwal district where four armed culprits of rival group, riding two motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire at their rivals with whom they were in old enmity.

As a result of firing three family members including grandfather, son and grandson were killed on the spot. The assailants sped the scene after committing the triple muder.

The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Talagang for postmortem.The police after registering a case against the murderers have started raids for their arrest.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Ghotki that a youth’s ear cut off on the directions of illegal jirga in Ghotki for not paying compensation money on time over performing love marriage. Sources told that the panchayat declared two minor girls Vani to the cousin of the victim Ahmed, who tied knot with the girl of his choice a year ago. The jirga had also asked Ahmed to submit Rs1million, however, his one ear was chopped off by the locals for delaying to pay the money.

On the request of the affectee, the police officers have registered initial report but no detention has been carried out so far. Victim’s brother Nazeer said that influential landlord Munir tortured and threatened them.

On the other hand, preparations are underway to Vani the girls but no step has been taken by the security personnel to stop this act.

Jirgas, or tribal councils, are often called in Pakistan’s northwestern regions as a means of local conflict resolution, but their edicts have no legal standing under Pakistani law.

More than 500 men and women were killed in honor killings in Pakistan last year, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Many of those crimes are carried out by relatives who say the victims have brought shame on the family. Few cases go to court, but among those that do, attackers are often forgiven under a clause of law rooted in the law. Legislation is currently pending at Pakistan’s parliament to close the loophole, which many say encourages such attacks.

Meanwhile, in Multan three persons were killed while another received injuries in a van-truck collision near Naag Shah chowk here late last night. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Abdul Jabbar, a van carrying four persons were on its way on Muzaffargarh road when it collided with a truck near Naag Shah chowk here.

Three persons including Muhammad Nadeem, Azhar s/o Muhammad Khan and an unidentified youth died on the spot. Another yet to be identified man sustained injuries and was shifted to Nishtar hospital. Concerned police launched investigation into the incident.

In Faisalabad a woman was killed in a road accident in the limits of Sammundri police station, here on Saturday. Police said that one Javaid of Chak No 138-GB along with his wife Rashida Bibi were travelling on a motorcycle, when a speedy car hit two-wheeler at Sammundri Gojra Road. As a result, Rashida Bibi died on the spot while Javaid received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.—Agencies