Three drug peddlers held

Staff Reporter

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three drugs peddlers and recovered about 11 kilogram worth millions during a crack down here on Tuesday.

Chief Collector Enforcement said that the ANF conducted operation against drug pushers in Mouchko area of Baldia Town in Karachi.

During operation three drug peddlers were apprehended besides recovery of 11 kilogram heroin worth million of rupees.

The ANF arrested the three drug peddlers, confiscated the recovered heroin worth millions of rupees and the detainees were being interrogated.